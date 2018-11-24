Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.59. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $306,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,976,321.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $132,561.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,924,357.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,349 shares of company stock worth $3,438,206 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.