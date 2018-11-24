Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $656.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

