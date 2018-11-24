Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $57,774,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 280.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital set a $47.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $59.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

NYSE TJX opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

