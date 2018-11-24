Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 22,302 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 342,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Shares of ATO opened at $97.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $100.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

