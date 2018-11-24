AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3,077.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Price Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 165.1% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 105.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $137,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

