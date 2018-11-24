AU Optronics Corp (AUO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

AUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA raised shares of AU Optronics from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUO. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AU Optronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AU Optronics by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AU Optronics by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AU Optronics by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 119,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AU Optronics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AU Optronics stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AU Optronics has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. AU Optronics had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, analysts forecast that AU Optronics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

