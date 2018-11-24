Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 169,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,542. The company has a market cap of $447.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.22. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,280.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 325,408 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,000,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 218,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

