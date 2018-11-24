Aurora Hits Market Capitalization of $139.89 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Bitinka. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $139.89 million and approximately $788,419.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00127115 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00197430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.25 or 0.08632333 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009355 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

