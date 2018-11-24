AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.59 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post $5.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.84 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $21.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.83 billion to $22.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 74,208 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $3,019,523.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,844,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1,960.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,597,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,493,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,689,000 after purchasing an additional 981,065 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in AutoNation by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 665,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,290,000 after purchasing an additional 562,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,050,000 after purchasing an additional 492,876 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AutoNation by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,702,000 after purchasing an additional 226,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.25. 218,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

