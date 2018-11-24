AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in AutoZone by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $827.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $590.76 and a 52 week high of $839.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 57.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total transaction of $2,241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,436.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total transaction of $7,218,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,487 shares of company stock worth $46,667,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $779.00 to $775.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.54.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

