Aviva (AV) Price Target Cut to GBX 550

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AV. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 603 ($7.88) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price (down previously from GBX 575 ($7.51)) on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 559.69 ($7.31).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 409.30 ($5.35) on Tuesday. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £4,204.62 ($5,494.08). Also, insider Andrew Briggs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £105,750 ($138,181.11). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,913 shares of company stock valued at $11,025,292.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.