Axa Buys 22,555 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Axa boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.17% of Atlassian worth $17,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Atlassian by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Summit Insights lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,045.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.67 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

