Axa Has $16.74 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Axa grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 119,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,405,000 after buying an additional 167,712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 476,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $965,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $19,929,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,940.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,780 shares of company stock worth $21,985,047. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $65.94 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

