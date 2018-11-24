Axa Has $19.75 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Axa lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 839,500 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.20% of LKQ worth $19,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7,663.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 229.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 119.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, insider Dominick P. Zarcone bought 2,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,574. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Varun Laroyia bought 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 75,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,334.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

