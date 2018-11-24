Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,079,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,006 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,199,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,010,000 after acquiring an additional 481,210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,430,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,527 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634,515 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,550 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $106.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $97.93 and a one year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $369.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/ayalon-holdings-ltd-raises-position-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.