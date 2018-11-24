Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,079,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,006 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,199,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,010,000 after acquiring an additional 481,210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,430,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,527 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634,515 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,550 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE JPM opened at $106.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $97.93 and a one year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $369.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.
Read More: What is Compound Interest?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.