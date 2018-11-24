B. Riley Comments on Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GPOR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $360.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.39 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,069,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,509,000 after acquiring an additional 256,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,573,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,714,000 after buying an additional 505,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,541,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,969,000 after buying an additional 283,479 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,997,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,659,000 after buying an additional 6,857,054 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,540,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,650,000 after buying an additional 323,782 shares during the period.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $84,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,455.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

