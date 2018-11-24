Baader Bank Analysts Give MediGene (MDG1) a €17.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on MediGene (ETR:MDG1) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of MediGene and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

ETR:MDG1 opened at €9.76 ($11.34) on Wednesday. MediGene has a twelve month low of €8.53 ($9.92) and a twelve month high of €19.27 ($22.41).

About MediGene

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

