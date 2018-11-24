Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2,033.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

NYSE:DHI opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Mizuho set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JMP Securities set a $47.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/bahl-gaynor-inc-has-1-55-million-position-in-d-r-horton-inc-dhi.html.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.