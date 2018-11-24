Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 20,198 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,198 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $28.11.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.10 million. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NI. Guggenheim lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

