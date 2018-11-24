Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stake in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,572 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,158,000 after buying an additional 61,314 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. BidaskClub lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CyrusOne from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

