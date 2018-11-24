Ball Co. (BLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report $2.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the lowest is $2.58 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $11.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $4,156,681.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 471,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,262,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 16,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $840,673.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,213 shares of company stock worth $6,434,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.87. 1,426,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

