Bancorp (TBBK) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bancorp earned a news impact score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the bank an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $558.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.98. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and retirement accounts.

