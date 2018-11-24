Bank of America Corp DE Has $455,000 Holdings in 1st Source Co. (SRCE)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 47.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 61.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $78.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 22.98%. On average, research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRCE shares. BidaskClub upgraded 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

