Bank of Hawaii Has $757,000 Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.9% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 377,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.6% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SYSCO from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 1,013,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $76,116,179.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,735.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $158,249,931.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,176,196 shares of company stock valued at $443,878,713 over the last three months. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

