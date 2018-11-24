Bank of Hawaii Has $882,000 Stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6,519.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays set a $73.00 target price on shares of Amdocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of Hawaii Has $882,000 Stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/bank-of-hawaii-has-882000-stake-in-amdocs-limited-dox.html.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.