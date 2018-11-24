Bank of Hawaii Takes $582,000 Position in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,766,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,185,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

CBRE opened at $42.73 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

