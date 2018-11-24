Bank of Hawaii Takes Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1,014.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 64,003 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 649 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $75,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lorig sold 2,547 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $298,941.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $3,310,114 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

