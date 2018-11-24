Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, November 28th

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 22nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $567.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

In other news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $147,871.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $915,000. 44.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/bank-of-marin-bancorp-bmrc-shares-set-to-split-on-wednesday-november-28th.html.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.