Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

