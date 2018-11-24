Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,936 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.9% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 582,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,414,000 after purchasing an additional 57,346 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 896,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,345,000 after purchasing an additional 217,260 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 924.7% during the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 41,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 57,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $49.86 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

