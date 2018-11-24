Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $33,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 342.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 651.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 444.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 47,181 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 66.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $810,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,295.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $108,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,082.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,425 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Qualys to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Qualys to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Qualys from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $72.51 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $55.05 and a one year high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

