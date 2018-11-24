Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,890 Shares of LCI Industries (LCII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.57% of LCI Industries worth $35,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCII. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.17.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $604.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCII. Citigroup reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $111.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

