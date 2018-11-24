Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,506,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 180,404 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.53% of Interface worth $34,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TILE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,237,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,990,000 after buying an additional 619,945 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 323.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 289,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 221,144 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Interface by 667.2% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 208,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 181,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 76.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 140,960 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.52. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $967.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $318.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Interface from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Interface currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

