Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,436 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $31,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,995.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.39. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6539 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

