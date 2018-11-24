Bank of Nova Scotia to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.25 billion.

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.50 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.58.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$70.18 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$69.01 and a 1-year high of C$84.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other news, Director Aaron William Regent bought 3,300 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$74.87 per share, with a total value of C$247,071.00. Also, Director Brian J. Porter bought 5,000 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$75.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$375,900.00. Insiders have bought 13,312 shares of company stock worth $1,006,223 in the last three months.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

