Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC (BVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50

Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC (LON:BVT) announced a dividend on Friday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This is a boost from Baronsmead Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BVT opened at GBX 0.84 ($0.01) on Friday. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 82.72 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.86 ($1.16).

Baronsmead Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

