Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrick Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Barrick Gold posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barrick Gold.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABX. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Shares of ABX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,576,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,267,726. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 15.79 and a beta of -0.57. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 54,318,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,550 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,590,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,804,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,393,000 after purchasing an additional 835,974 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,460,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,842 shares during the period. Finally, Ashler Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 18,297,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,578 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrick Gold (ABX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.