Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

TSE ABX opened at C$17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.76, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$12.54 and a twelve month high of C$19.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Sunday, October 14th.

In other news, Director Pablo Marcet bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,710.00. Also, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 165,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.11 per share, with a total value of C$1,840,804.79. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,274,529 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,789 over the last 90 days.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

