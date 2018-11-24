Baxter International Inc (BAX) Position Decreased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73,452 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 38,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 33,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $65.47 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

