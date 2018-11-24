BBA Aviation plc (BBA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 364.80 ($4.77).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on BBA Aviation from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BBA Aviation in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

LON BBA opened at GBX 236.80 ($3.09) on Friday. BBA Aviation has a 1-year low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 370.40 ($4.84).

About BBA Aviation

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

