BCE Inc. (BCE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,204,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,248,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in BCE by 26.3% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,215,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,930,000 after purchasing an additional 461,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BCE by 18.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in BCE by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,634,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,683,000 after purchasing an additional 531,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 40.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

BCE opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.32. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

