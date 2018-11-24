Beiersdorf (BEI) PT Set at €85.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BEI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Societe Generale set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.68 ($112.42).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

BEI stock opened at €93.46 ($108.67) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 52-week high of €102.00 ($118.60).

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.