Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Kraft Heinz (KHC) a $64.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.89.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $82.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.1% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.