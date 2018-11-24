Berman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 2.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $128,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $165,000.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $263.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $252.92 and a 52 week high of $293.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $1.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

