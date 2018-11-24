Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,066 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (MORN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 221.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 40.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morningstar news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $1,987,358.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,155,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,360,928.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $69,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,612.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,653 shares of company stock valued at $39,014,580. 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $115.21 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

