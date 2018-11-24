Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,202,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,482,000 after buying an additional 173,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,132,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 34.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.07%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

