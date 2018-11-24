Best Buy’s (BBY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their hold rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 2.52%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.72%.

In related news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $233,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,706,857.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $493,802.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,711 shares of company stock worth $6,081,426 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 40,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,132 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.