BetaCoin Trading 28.1% Lower This Week (BET)

BetaCoin (CURRENCY:BET) traded 33% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One BetaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. BetaCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of BetaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BetaCoin has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00018560 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00050867 BTC.

About BetaCoin

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. BetaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for BetaCoin is betacoin.info.

BetaCoin Coin Trading

BetaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

