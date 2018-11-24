BidaskClub Downgrades Brooks Automation (BRKS) to Sell

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Brooks Automation from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David C. Gray sold 34,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,036,885.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $61,411.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,899 shares of company stock worth $8,249,098. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2,387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

