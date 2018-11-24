BidaskClub Downgrades DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 275,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,938. The company has a market cap of $878.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.23. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Exane Asset Management increased its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 17.9% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 57.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 36.7% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 136,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 842.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 119,119 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

